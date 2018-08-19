Cult 1985 film Fletch follows Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, a journalist played by Chevy Chase who regularly changes his identity to grab a scoop. And there’s a good chance this Fletch could be mirrored by new character Bruce.

To be played by Starship Troopers star Jake Busey, Bruce is a “journalist for The Hawkins Post, with questionable morals and a sick sense of humour”. Could we see the reporter impersonate residents of the town while chasing up an Upside Down-related story?

Jake Busey

Harbour also revealed a bit more about Hopper’s relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), with the troubled police chief continuing to be her father figure as the psychic reaches her teens.

“Their relationship is going to get far more complex, because, you know, things happen to girls and boys when they’re 13 and 14,” he said.

“A lot of changes go on in the body and in your social life, and I don’t think he’s going to handle watching her become a woman in front of his eyes very well. That’s a horrifying thing for him — maybe even more so than fighting inter-dimensional monsters.”

However, Harbour also teased happier times are ahead for Hopper, hinting at a possible love interest.

“I think it’d be interesting to see if Hopper has it in him to be vulnerable with a woman and to actually be able to show up in that capacity, like what kind of a man he would be in a relationship if that comes to fruition,” he said.

And it sounds like Harbour would like to see Hopper and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) become an item.

“There may be other people in the mix in this situation, but I think they’re built for each other and I would love to see them get together,” Harbour revealed.

“From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other.”

But whatever happens in Hopper’s love life, we can expect a few drastic changes from the show’s second season, with Harbour describing upcoming episodes as “so much of a departure and so much of a risk”.

However, The third season is not expected until 2019, with Harbour explaining earlier this year that, “like any good thing, [The Duffer Brothers] need time.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things 3 will be released on Netflix UK in 2019