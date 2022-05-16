David Carlyle eyes Doctor Who role alongside Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor

The Doctor Who supporting role has given us plenty of exciting pairings in the past, with Mandip Gill and John Bishop currently playing Thirteen's fellow TARDIS travellers Yaz and Dan.

Following the announcement that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would be the next Doctor , speculation about his future companions has begun.

Though we don't know who will replace them yet, actor David Carlyle has said he would love to work with It's A Sin creator Russell T Davies, who is taking over as Doctor Who showrunner again.

"I would want a part in anything that Russell T Davies is doing," he told RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet.

"I've known Ncuti for about 10 years. I was in his first ever theatre job, his first ever job out of drama school at Dundee rep. And I was only with him a couple of weeks ago, he obviously didn't mention a word."

He added: "He was stood next to the casting director who cast It's A Sin and they pretended like they didn't know each other. Little did I know. I'd love to be a part of anything that Russell does. Of course I would, he's a genius."

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies on BAFTA TV Awards red carpet. David M Benett/Getty Images

When asked whether that could be Fourteen's companions, he said: "That would be nice. Of course it would be. I would do anything Russell asked me to do – within reason. Anything work-wise."

Carlyle was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role as Gregory 'Gloria' Finch in the Channel 4 drama.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was confirmed yesterday that former Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to Doctor Who in 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Read More:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.