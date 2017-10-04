Take a look at the Dark teaser below.

The release date was first announced by Netflix's German Twitter account, along with a creepy new teaser and strapline saying, "The question is not where, who or how… but when".

Check out an English version of the new teaser below.

More like this

Netflix released a statement explaining the new series, saying, "Dark is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986."

While it's clearly a different beast to Netflix's flagship horror show, Dark's creators, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are very happy for people to compare the two shows.

"“It’s really exciting because if all those people who watched Stranger Things will at least think about watching Dark, I think that’s a great opportunity for us,” Friese told Deadline. “So keep comparing it.”

Advertisement

Dark arrives on Netflix on 1st December