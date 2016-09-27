However, Johnson claimed there was an explanation, saying, "Her jungle wardrobe will make sense when you know the plot. Trust me;)"

Now the internet might have worked out the meaning behind Johnson's message: could she be playing an avatar in a Jumanji video game?

Let us explain. Last week, four newbies joined the cast:

So, what if the kids are sucked into the video game and become their avatars? That means Gillan’s character could suddenly become a young girl trapped in the body of an under-dressed woman – and as the kid struggles with the new identity, Gillan’s outfit could become a satire of overly-sexualised female video game characters.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that one of the boys will control Gillan – cue the cringe-inducing teenage boy stuck in a sexy woman’s outfit ‘omg I’ve got boobs’ jokes – but we're still holding out for the film taking down Lara Croft-style gaming gender stereotypes rather than reinforcing them. Yes, years after Lara Croft was reimagined as a more three-dimensional character. But there is hope nonetheless.

Jumanji opens in UK cinemas on 28th July 2017