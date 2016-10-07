All very dramatic — but wait! What is that he's holding in his hand?

We could be mistaken, of course, but that looks suspiciously like a pimped up version of the Eleventh Doctor's sonic screwdriver.

Or, at the very least, a version of the Twelfth Doctor's sonic screwdriver that has turned green for some reason. Either way, it's definitely a sonic device — you can hear the whirring noise.

If it is the Eleventh Doctor's sonic screwdriver then what's happened to the Twelfth Doctor's blue one? And if it is the Twelfth Doctor's sonic screwdriver turned green then... why? Could it be a new setting we don't know about?

There's no point shaking our presents now. We'll just have to wait for the big day to find out.

The Return of Doctor Mysterio airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day