The reason for the theory concerns photos that have been released from the set of upcoming Disney+ spin-off Loki, which sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the eponymous character.

In the stills, a bus can be glimpsed which reads “Roxxcart Evacuation Shuttle” on the side, which has led some fans to think that Roxxon Energy Corporation is about to enter the fray in a more significant way.

While the corporation has previously made minor appearances in MCU films such as Iron Man, fans reckon this latest sighting could hint at a more major involvement, including the introduction of its CEO – Dario Agger.

The theory is further bolstered by the fact that we already know that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be appearing in Love and Thunder – and Agger is famously one of her biggest adversaries in the comics.

Furthermore, several people have previously put Bale forward as the perfect actor to play the character – including Marvel Comics' Jason Aaron, who worked on Thor's 2014 comic arc.

One thing's for sure, until we have an official announcement, fans aren’t going to stop speculating…

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 5th November 2021.