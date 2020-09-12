“I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old!” the 37-year-old told Elle Man.

“It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

In other words, fans need not fear an end to Thor any time soon – and in the slightly nearer future it sounds like the Son of Odin’s next movie (directed by Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi) will be an absolute blast.

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited,” Hemsworth said. “For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production.

“I’m glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to begin filming in early 2021, and will reunite Hemsworth with his Thor and Thor: The Dark World co-star Natalie Portman, who will return as former love interest Jane Foster, now bestowed with Thor’s powers in a story based on a recent comic-book plotline.

“We haven’t started [filming yet],’ Portman said in July. “More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part.”

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is also expected to appear, though at time of writing it's unclear whether Tom Hiddleston – whose trickstergGod Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War – will appear alongside his onscreen brother Hemsworth.

However, given that an alternate version of Loki is set to turn up in his own Disney+ series, it seems unlikely they'd want to leave him on the sidelines entirely...

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in 2022.