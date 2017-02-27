“I can honestly say that nothing has yet been decided,” Chibnall told the East Anglian Daily Times when asked if the next Doctor could be played by a woman.

“I haven’t got my feet under the table yet. I have been working on the play (new comedy Worst Wedding Ever) and I am still finishing the latest series of Broadchurch.

“Nothing is ruled out but I don’t want the casting to be a gimmick and that’s all I can say.”

Whether this means the new Whopremo will be avoiding a gender-switch casting altogether or just looking for the right actor regardless of their sex is a little unclear – but as usual with Doctor Who, only time will reveal the answers.

As in, if we wait a few months we’ll actually find out…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April