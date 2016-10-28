Charlie Brooker: "I'd love to make a HORRIBLE Doctor Who Christmas Special"
The Black Mirror creator thinks his Doctor would be a rather different Time Lord
Black Mirror may have kept him too busy to have space and time to work with The Doctor in the past but Charlie Brooker would still love to write an episode of Doctor Who – and ruin everyone’s Christmas while he’s at it.
“It’d be good to do a really horrible Christmas special and ruin Christmas for everyone” he told RadioTimes.com.
“If I was doing an episode, there’s things you could do. I wouldn’t want to say, because what if they ask me down the line?” he teased, before adding that taking on an episode would be “such a responsibility”.
“I’d like to make a really scary episode” he admitted, “ I still really like the Weeping Angels and all that.”
And there’d even be room in an episode for former Doctor Who and Black Mirror star Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
“Obviously we’d have Gugu back, why isn’t Tish Jones a new companion or something?” he asked the actress, who suggested Brooker would make an “amazing” Doctor.
“I’d be a terrible Doctor Who” he chuckled. “I’d land on a planet and go ‘oh f**k, why did I bother coming here?’”
It wouldn’t be the first time a sweary man took on the mantle though, would it? If Malcolm Tucker can become a Time Lord, anything is possible.
Black Mirror series 3 is now available to stream on Netflix