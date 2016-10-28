“If I was doing an episode, there’s things you could do. I wouldn’t want to say, because what if they ask me down the line?” he teased, before adding that taking on an episode would be “such a responsibility”.

“I’d like to make a really scary episode” he admitted, “ I still really like the Weeping Angels and all that.”

And there’d even be room in an episode for former Doctor Who and Black Mirror star Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“Obviously we’d have Gugu back, why isn’t Tish Jones a new companion or something?” he asked the actress, who suggested Brooker would make an “amazing” Doctor.

“I’d be a terrible Doctor Who” he chuckled. “I’d land on a planet and go ‘oh f**k, why did I bother coming here?’”

It wouldn’t be the first time a sweary man took on the mantle though, would it? If Malcolm Tucker can become a Time Lord, anything is possible.

Black Mirror series 3 is now available to stream on Netflix