Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker almost worked on Doctor Who
Who wouldn’t want to see some technological Tardis terror?
If you’ve spent the weekend binging on both Black Mirror and Doctor Who spin-off Class, then you might be surprised to learn that the two sci-fi worlds almost had a very concrete connection.
You see, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has revealed that he was actually once asked to write for the main Doctor Who series – only to be forced to turn it down when his schedule got in the way.
"I was approached for Doctor Who and I just didn't have time,” Brooker told The Independent, describing the job as a “really good gig.”
We can only imagine the brilliant bleakness of a Brooker-written Doctor Who episode – perhaps a chilling tale about how the Doctor has become too reliant on the Tardis’ technology in a way that sort of references Facebook – but unfortunately it seems like it probably won’t happen, as Brooker says he’s not been given a second chance at the flagship BBC series.
“It was really annoying,” he said. “I was really busy and they haven't asked me again since. It was a bit like the Home Office asking you to do something."
Still, not to worry – at the moment Brooker has his own international success to focus on, as well as the already-confirmed fourth season of Black Mirror which he confirms he is “halfway through” writing.
And beyond that, he says there’s always scope for more one-off Black Mirror specials…
“I wouldn’t mind doing a Halloween one,” Brooker said. “I’ve been thinking about that.
“One of the reasons we shot [new Black Mirror episode] Playtest up in the running order is because we knew Halloween was coming and we thought it was perfect for that. And the PlayStation VR was being launched.
“But yeah, I want to do a Treehouse of Horror; the Christmas special [White Christmas starring Jon Hamm] is kind of that. So I’m toying with the idea of doing another one with several interweaving stories.”
Sounds like Doctor Who’s loss is seasonal sci-fi’s gain.
Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now