"We’ve had ideas for sequels to stories as well, which is something we haven’t entirely explored," he told Variety's Remote Controlled podcast. "I wouldn’t be averse to it.

"There’s a couple of ideas already in mind but we’re sort of thinking about practically how we could do that and when the right time to do that would be. Potentially."

The third season was a major hit with episodes such as Nosedive and Hated in the Nation, as well as Emmy-nominated San Junipero.

Co-creators Brooker and Annabel Jones also revealed that they are in the middle of filming the sixth - and final - episode of season four. Then they'll have to go into post-production, which may last until 2018.

The overall theme for the next series is apparently "unpleasantness". And while Bryce Dallas Howard starred in the episode Nosedive, Brooker and Jones refused to confirm any rumours about big names who could be appearing in season four.

“It’s wonderful to have that level of talent and that caliber of talent on the show, but we tend to sort of cast for the role and work with the director and find the best person for that role,” Jones said.

“If they happen to have a great profile that’s helpful, but it’s not a prerequisite. Because it’s individual films, we don’t need a big name to carry that series of 10 episodes. We can just find the right person.”