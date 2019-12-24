The novel has been adapted several times before, including a critically acclaimed version in 1976 which earned Sissy Spacek an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the title role.

More recently, Chloe Grace-Moretz (Kick-Ass) starred in an updated version in 2013 from Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – however this remake fared worse both critically and commercially.

FX's take on the story would mark the first time that Carrie has been adapted into a television series and would likely require some expansion on the novel given its relatively short length of 199 pages.

Adaptations of Stephen King's work have been consistently popular for decades, but are particularly prominent at the moment.

In 2019 alone, we saw the release of Pet Sematary, IT: Chapter Two, The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and a Netflix version of In The Tall Grass, a short story King wrote with his son.

No specific writer or cast members have been announced for the new Carrie project just yet, as it is currently in the earliest stages of development.