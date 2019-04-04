With a $1,002.6 million global total, according to Deadline, Captain Marvel has become the 10th highest grossing superhero movie of all time, earning more than $200 million beyond the total achieved by DC’s Wonder Woman.

And Brie Larson’s hero is also expected to star in Avengers: Endgame, a movie many are predicting will be the biggest earning superhero movie ever, overtaking Black Panther.

Better still, judging by a recent trailer for Endgame, we’ll see Carol Danvers bantering with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and flying the God of Thunder, War Machine (Don Cheadle), Captain America (Evans) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) into the path of Thanos.

What will her plan be for taking down Josh Brolin’s big baddie? Whether it involves a rumoured time travel plot or otherwise, it’s sure to be an amazing ride.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 25th April