Brie Larson’s Kree-powered superhero flick Captain Marvel has become the latest film in the MCU to cross the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

The female-led film is the seventh Marvel film to reach the milestone, joining the ranks of Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Iron Man 3.

With a $1,002.6 million global total, according to Deadline, Captain Marvel has become the 10th highest grossing superhero movie of all time, earning more than $200 million beyond the total achieved by DC’s Wonder Woman.

And Brie Larson’s hero is also expected to star in Avengers: Endgame, a movie many are predicting will be the biggest earning superhero movie ever, overtaking Black Panther.

Better still, judging by a recent trailer for Endgame, we’ll see Carol Danvers bantering with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and flying the God of Thunder, War Machine (Don Cheadle), Captain America (Evans) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) into the path of Thanos.

What will her plan be for taking down Josh Brolin’s big baddie? Whether it involves a rumoured time travel plot or otherwise, it’s sure to be an amazing ride.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 25th April

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement