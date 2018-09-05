The film, which is set to introduce Larson's titular superhero ahead of her anticipated appearance in Avengers 4, is due to be released in March 2019, but despite a history of early promotion of their films in the past, we haven't even had a teaser, let alone any official set pics.

But that looks set to change, after Larson announced a mysterious and "Marvel-ous" collaboration with Entertainment Weekly, which is set to be released on Wednesday 5th September at 5pm UK time (12pm ET).

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans are already losing it, and many have predicted that it'll be a Captain Marvel-centric photo shoot.

However, some are hopeful that they'll drop the teaser trailer, too.

Guess we'll have to wait and see...

Captain Marvel is set to be released in March 2019