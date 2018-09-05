Brie Larson teases Captain Marvel first look and Marvel fans can't handle it
Looks like we'll finally get a look at the latest addition to the Marvel family
Marvel fans may finally get what they've been craving all summer this Wednesday 5th September.
Brie Larson has suggested on Twitter that she is about to "break the internet", hinting that a first look at the upcoming Captain Marvel movie could be imminent.
The film, which is set to introduce Larson's titular superhero ahead of her anticipated appearance in Avengers 4, is due to be released in March 2019, but despite a history of early promotion of their films in the past, we haven't even had a teaser, let alone any official set pics.
But that looks set to change, after Larson announced a mysterious and "Marvel-ous" collaboration with Entertainment Weekly, which is set to be released on Wednesday 5th September at 5pm UK time (12pm ET).
Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans are already losing it, and many have predicted that it'll be a Captain Marvel-centric photo shoot.
However, some are hopeful that they'll drop the teaser trailer, too.
Guess we'll have to wait and see...
Captain Marvel is set to be released in March 2019