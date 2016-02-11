Eve and Howard are already in good company. They'll be joining Gugu Mbatha-Raw and The Martian's Mackenzie Davis, who are already lined up to star in the first episode of the new series. Kill Your Friends' Owen Harris will direct that instalment, with creator Charlie Brooker acting as executive producer.

Filming on the new series has begun, though details on these stars' roles are being kept under wraps, and a broadcast date is yet to be confirmed.

As RadioTimes.com reported, the new series will debut internationally on Netflix, although Channel 4 have first rights on the UK broadcast. A spokesperson confirmed that "plans are still being determined" for the UK and Ireland.

More like this

Advertisement

Brooker has written each of the 12 new stand-alone episodes. The drama moved to streaming service Netflix after two series and one special on Channel 4.