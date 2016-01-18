The duo will star in the first of 12 new episodes being made by Netflix. Kill Your Friends' Owen Harris will direct the first episode, with creator Charlie Brooker acting as executive producer.

Filming on the new series has begun, with a broadcast date yet to be confirmed. As RadioTimes.com reported, the new series will debut internationally on Netflix, although Channel 4 have first rights on the UK broadcast. A spokesperson confirmed that "plans are still being determined" for the UK and Ireland.

Brooker has written each of the new stand-alone episodes. The drama moved to streaming service Netflix after two series and one special on Channel 4.

Mbatha-Raw also featured in 2014 romantic drama Beyond the Lights and period drama Belle. She is also hotly tipped to appear in the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII.