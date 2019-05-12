"They call me Dad," he revealed on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet, gesturing to his co-stars. "So, I've got three children and Jodie always says, ‘Which one is your favourite?’ I love them all."

But not everyone agreed. "You know it's me!" Whittaker protested.

Doctor Who is up for a Bafta at tonight's ceremony in Virgin Media's Must-See Moment category, which is the only award decided by public vote.

The show has been nominated for that moving moment in the Rosa Parks episode in which the Doctor and her companions make sure the historical moments remain.