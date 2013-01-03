“No. I’ve not been asked. I think Matt Smith said something in passing or in jest like, ‘That would be nice,’ and it became something, but no.” She said.

Speaking of one her other famous roles, Belle de Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, the 30-year-old actress admitted that the racy character she portrayed still haunts her.

“When I moved to the country people thought I was a genuine prostitute. It happens all the time. It happened recently in America, where they tend to introduce people with a little biography, and I was introduced as ‘The Prostitute.”

More like this

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show, with Billie Piper, Josh Groban, Frank Skinner and Example is on Friday night at 10:35pm