Billie Piper denies Doctor Who 50th anniversary Rose return rumours
And the actress says that her Secret Diary of a Call Girl role has meant some people think she's a real prostitute
Billie Piper says she “has not been asked” to take part in any Doctor Who 50th anniversary episodes, pouring cold water on the idea that her character, former companion Rose Tyler, might return to the show.
Matt Smith set the rumour mill turning this summer when he said: “If I wanted a companion from the past I would say Rose because I am good friends with Billie.” But speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Piper, who first appeared as the Doctor’s companion in 2005 when the series returned with Christopher Eccleston, laughed Smith’s comments off as a joke.
“No. I’ve not been asked. I think Matt Smith said something in passing or in jest like, ‘That would be nice,’ and it became something, but no.” She said.
Speaking of one her other famous roles, Belle de Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, the 30-year-old actress admitted that the racy character she portrayed still haunts her.
“When I moved to the country people thought I was a genuine prostitute. It happens all the time. It happened recently in America, where they tend to introduce people with a little biography, and I was introduced as ‘The Prostitute.”
The Graham Norton Show, with Billie Piper, Josh Groban, Frank Skinner and Example is on Friday night at 10:35pm