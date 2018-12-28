"It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," Lourd wrote.

“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favourite songs. And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving'.

"I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving'. As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' – whatever that art may be for you."

The 26-year-old, who previously starred in Scream Queens, will be returning as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in JJ Abrams' delayed Star Wars: Episode IX – due to hit cinema screens in December 2019.

Fisher will also appear in the film after her sudden passing in December 2016, with Abrams stitching together unused footage from Star Wars: Episode VII.

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher," the director said in July. "Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

"With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."