In simpler terms, which is better: Captain America: The First Avenger or Avengers: Endgame? Red Skull or Thanos? Bucky or, er, Ebony Maw? The choice is yours.

Vote now for your favourite above – or, if you prefer, take some time to reflect and check out our reminders of each movie below before picking your winner (or at least, whichever film you’ll be sending to the final).

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel

While we’re still not sure if Cap is technically the first Avenger – Thor is older and Captain Marvel inspired the team name – this World War Two adventure was definitely a rip-roaring debut for the Sentinel of Liberty.

Introducing Chris Evans’ fan-favourite superhero as well as sidekick Bucky (Sebastian Stan), The First Avenger powered through vintage setpieces and tales of derring-do all the way to a truly epic conclusion. At least we now know Steve and Peggy got that dance in the end…

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

What more is there to be said about Avengers: Endgame? Following on from the epic adventure and bleak cliffhanger of Infinity War this sequel had a lot to live up to, and it more than delivered. Time travel! Two Thanos-es! Smart Hulk! Portals!

And if you didn’t shed a tear at Robert Downey Jr’s grand exit, you’ve probably got an arc reactor for a heart yourself.

