Anyway, for this first semi-final we have assembled a pair of Avengers movies who win their initial group stages, pitting the original 2012 Avengers film against 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which kicked off the final chapter of Marvel’s grand design.

But which gets your vote? Does the first great Marvel team-up, uniting Cap, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye against Tom Hiddleston’s Loki still hold the crown as the greatest Avengers movie? Or Does Infinity War, featuring more heroes than you can shake a stick at and that cliffhanger deserve that place in the final?

You can vote now above, or if you want more time to consider your choice, check out our short recaps of each film below.

It now looks positively quaint next to the superhero smash of Avengers: Endgame, but Joss Whedon’s original team-up movie broke the mould by uniting four separate film franchises for a brilliant, world-beating adventure.

Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow battled Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, an army of alien nasties and their own hunger pangs (love a bit of Shawarma) in this never-bettered blockbuster, which proved just how big superhero stories could be. Until they got even bigger.

Uniting more heroes than ever before, Avengers: Infinity War told a sprawling story of intergalactic battles, personal tragedy and shocking defeat. Not bad for a film where the main threat is a purple CGI alien obsessed with bling.

All joking aside, the first half of Thanos’ battle with the Avengers showed exactly what the MCU had been building to – a vast, interconnected story with real stakes – while still telling worthy stories for (most of) the original Avengers and their newer recruits. Two years on, it still stands as an incredible achievement.

