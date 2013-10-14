Ben Wheatley to direct new episodes of Doctor Who
The director of cult hit Sightseers has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming eighth series starring new Doctor, Peter Capaldi
Ben Wheatley has confirmed he's signed on to direct new episodes of Doctor Who.
The Sightseers director, who has made a name for himself in the horror and thriller genres with cult hits including Kill List and A Field in England, is on board for the upcoming series eight, according to ScreenDaily. The new episodes, starring twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, are expected to begin filming in the new year and are due to air in autumn 2014.
Wheatley's involvement makes him one of the most prolific directors to date to helm the sci-fi series but he is no stranger to television, having directed Johnny Vegas's comedy Ideal and BBC sketch show The Wrong Door.
The British director is known to have a passion for sci-fi and is a self-confessed Whovian, but will need to curb his trademark macabre style when he steps behind the camera next year as the pre-watershed series counts many youngsters among its millions of viewers.
It is not yet clear how many episodes Wheatley has been tapped to direct, but he's already confirmed to direct an adaptation of J.G. Ballard's dystopian High-Rise, plus an HBO pilot titled Silk Road and US sci-fi flick, Freakshift.
