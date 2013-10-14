Wheatley's involvement makes him one of the most prolific directors to date to helm the sci-fi series but he is no stranger to television, having directed Johnny Vegas's comedy Ideal and BBC sketch show The Wrong Door.

The British director is known to have a passion for sci-fi and is a self-confessed Whovian, but will need to curb his trademark macabre style when he steps behind the camera next year as the pre-watershed series counts many youngsters among its millions of viewers.

It is not yet clear how many episodes Wheatley has been tapped to direct, but he's already confirmed to direct an adaptation of J.G. Ballard's dystopian High-Rise, plus an HBO pilot titled Silk Road and US sci-fi flick, Freakshift.

