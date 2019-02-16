Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in Justice League (Warner Bros, HF) Warner Bros

“I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just kind of couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it," Affleck explained in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I’m excited."

Asked to give an official statement, he told Jimmy Kimmel: "I'm not Batman."

The actor will retire from the role after playing the superhero in the movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and 2017's Justice League.

While Affleck was originally slated to direct and star in the next Batman movie, the news is not entirely unexpected.

Rumours that he was stepping aside had been circulating for a while, and after the date announcement for The Batman, he tweeted: “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.”

The new Bruce Wayne has yet to be cast.