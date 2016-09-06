In fact, as of yet we know very little about the books except their titles and authors – Joyride by Guy Adams, The Stone House by A.K. Benedict and What She Does Next Will Astound You by James Goss (sci-fi takes on clickbait, anyone?) – and the fact that they’re set to be published on the 27th October.

“Patrick Ness is simply one of the finest writers working today – in any genre – and his new television series has all the hallmarks of his dazzling fiction,” BBC Books Senior Editorial Director Albert DePetrillo said in a statement.

“Class is a hugely exciting new brand for the BBC list, and we’re delighted to be working with Patrick and the production team at BBC Wales on these official tie-ins.”

Class will air on BBC3 this October