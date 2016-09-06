BBC to publish three Class novels to tie in with Doctor Who spin-off
They’re sort of spin-off spin-offs
If upcoming Doctor Who spin-off Class wasn’t enough almost-Doctor Who for you, then you’re luck – because there are now going to be spin-offs from the spin-off in the form of three Class novel tie-ins, set to be published by BBC Books this autumn.
Taking place in the same world as the Patrick Ness-created series, the books are set to “follow Patrick’s vision for the series and provide a thrilling extension of this new fictional universe,” though it’s unclear whether they all take place in Class’ Coal Hill Academy setting or elsewhere.
Doctor Who will return "in April" reveals Peter Capaldi
In fact, as of yet we know very little about the books except their titles and authors – Joyride by Guy Adams, The Stone House by A.K. Benedict and What She Does Next Will Astound You by James Goss (sci-fi takes on clickbait, anyone?) – and the fact that they’re set to be published on the 27th October.
“Patrick Ness is simply one of the finest writers working today – in any genre – and his new television series has all the hallmarks of his dazzling fiction,” BBC Books Senior Editorial Director Albert DePetrillo said in a statement.
“Class is a hugely exciting new brand for the BBC list, and we’re delighted to be working with Patrick and the production team at BBC Wales on these official tie-ins.”
More like this
Class will air on BBC3 this October