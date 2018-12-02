And the BBC are getting into the spirit, too, releasing a Christmas trailer, packed with all their festive big hitters, from Strictly to Call the Midwife to Mrs Brown's Boys.

The 40-second teaser shows us a glimpse of new comedy Click and Collect (starring Stephen Merchant and Asim Chaudhry), a peek at a Mean Girls-inspired EastEnders, a toast of bubbly between Mary Berry and Huw Edwards, and a shot of Helen George returning to Call the Midwife.

It also promises festive moments in Hold the Sunset, Michael McIntyre's Big Show and All Together Now – plus a brief clip of Aston Merrygold's Nutcracker-inspired return to Strictly.

But if you thought Doctor Who's New Year's special was going to be full of that same brand of joy and festivities, it's worth watching this trailer right to the end where you'll see Jodie Whittaker bid what looks to be a very emotional farewell. Who is she saying goodbye to? And why does she look so upset?

More like this

Advertisement

We'll have to wait until 1st January to find out.