Fans will be able to buy a Doctor Who onesie, a TARDIS duvet cover and figurines of all the characters.

If you want to dress up as a Weeping Angel, complete with horror mask, well then you can.

Other new products include a specially made Doctor Who Risk set, and Trivial Pursuit board game where all the questions are about – well you don’t need me to tell you that, right, do you?

Framed collectors' editions of the show posters will be made available alongside commemorative pictures of each of the actors to have played the Doctor. And if you also want to dress up as Matt Smith, that of course can be achieved in myriad different ways.

There is a Doctor Who teapot, travel mug, a water bottle, a dressing gown with Tom Baker scarf pattern on the inside collar, a TARDIS cupcake kit, a Dalek cake stand... the list, just like the universe, goes on...

In fact it is hard to think of anything one might conceivably use in life that has not been turned into merchandise for the show.

Oh yes, and there are some other shows included. There’s a Mr Tumble soft toy from the CBeebies’ favourite and an imitation Del Boy Sheepskin coat. But who wants that when you can buy a Mr Potato Head modeled on a certain "Mash" Smith then, eh? EH?!

673