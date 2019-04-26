Asked whether her activism had fuelled further ambitions, Johansson said "Maybe some time in the future."

“I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics," she told Variety. "Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”

Asked about the possibility of a standalone Black Widow film, Johansson remained tight-lipped. However, she did explain why such a film hasn't already happened.

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)

“I think everything happens when it’s supposed to,” she said. “All I’ll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it.”

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now