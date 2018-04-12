Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the blockbuster, described the secrecy as "crazy".

"The secrecy around this film extended, this time, to the cast,” Bethany said in a new interview on Hey U Guys' YouTube channel. “I mean, really, it was crazy. We read scripts that were fake scripts and then they had fake twists and scenes that never were shot and you’d talk to the director and they’d say, ‘All of that stuff at the end? Not happening.'"

Meanwhile directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained their decision to ply the cast with red herrings.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)

"We can divulge nothing at this point," Joe said. "We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of ten years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe, so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie.

"We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what's going to happen in the movie."

He added: "We really feel like this is one that people need to see quickly before anybody spoils it for them."

The movie has one of the starriest casts you could imagine, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba, Karen Gillan, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Avengers: Infinity War will be in cinemas on 27th April