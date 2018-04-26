STV footage is used for a scene involving Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) in Edinburgh, appearing in a news report on a TV in a takeaway restaurant.

Miller could hardly believe it when she was told about her cameo.

“The whole Avengers franchise is always shrouded in such secrecy… and they've done a good job because I didn't even know I was in it,” she said.

More like this

"It was a colleague who alerted me to a newspaper article which mentioned my (brief) appearance.

"I've never been cooler among friends and family. I'm hoping they extend my part in the sequel."

In the closing credits, Miller is credited as the "Scottish News Reporter".

Miller's colleagues have been having a bit of fun with the story, putting Hollywood Star stickers on her radios and treating her to an Avengers cake for her birthday...

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War hits UK cinemas on 26th April 2018.