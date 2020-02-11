Previous films to have sat atop the all-time highest-grossing list include Gone With The Wind, Star Wars, Titanic and Avatar, all of which went on to take home multiple trophies at the Academy Awards.

Prior to the nominations being announced, some had speculated that Endgame could perhaps earn a Best Picture nod, while many fans were calling for Robert Downey Jr to be recognised for his performance as Tony Stark.

Alas, neither of these materialised, and the film only appeared in the category of Best Visual Effects, losing out to Sam Mendes's drama 1917.

The World War I epic was the favourite to take home Best Picture, but an upset saw South Korea's fan favourite release Parasite take home the coveted prize (along with three others).

The night wasn't a total wash for comic book movies, as DC's Joker won Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir, the first Icelandic person to win the award.

