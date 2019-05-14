“One thing that we talked about a lot – and I thought was really profound, but it was almost too large of an idea for us to wrangle, but we did try for a while – the idea that one-quarter of all children have no parents,” Anthony Russo told The Gist podcast.

Joe added: “Assuming you started with two parents. So that’s a lot of global orphans. Just the staggering number of that. I believe at one point really early in development, Black Widow was actually leading the organisation in D.C. that was in charge of orphans, basically.

“That was what she was heading up five years later. But yes, it’s fascinating when you start running it down.”

Although this was cut from the film, we are set to see plenty of Black Widow in her upcoming solo movie, featuring Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). It’s here where we’ll (hopefully) finally find out about the younger years of Natasha Romanov.

Avengers: Endgame is out now