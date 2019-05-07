Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter both attended the Met Gala (dress code: Camp) on Monday 6th May, and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a rather familiar-looking jewel pinned to Cumberbatch's cravat...

Did Strange borrow the stone real quick from Captain America before they were returned?

Cumberbatch's dandy-ish all-white ensemble wasn't the only gala outfit to set Twitter alight.

More like this

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller's mind-bending, quite literally eye-popping face paint had social media struggling to work out exactly what they were looking at.

Ezra Miller at the Met Gala, Getty

Not to be outdone, Pose star Billy Porter wore a majestic gold outfit and was carried in by a troupe of muscled men.

Billy Porter at the Met Gala, Getty

Advertisement

But perhaps the best dressed award of the night goes to Oscar-winner Lady Gaga, who wore not one, but FOUR different outfits, removing various layers on the red carpet before revealing her final look.