Next year's fourth instalment of the Avengers has been billed as the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it – that which was kicked-off by Iron Man, Thor and Captain American, with Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans all reportedly coming to the end of their contracts after Avengers 4.

But Iger has said that while Disney is currently concentrating on other franchise options, there could yet be another cross-over film featuring the original superhero favourites.

"I'm guessing we will try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers," he said,"but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't see more Avengers down the road. We just haven't made any announcements about that."

He confirmed that Avengers 4 will see a "significant conclusion" to the franchise, but that the film's astounding popularity means they won't rule out digging out another reason to bring them back together again.

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said.

Whether or not this does come to fruition, we've still got a lot of Marvel films to get excited about over the coming years. Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, Black Panther 2, Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will all be released over the next three years.

Avengers: Infinity War is out now in UK cinemas