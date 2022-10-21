But as the Star Wars universe continues to expand with new Disney Plus series Andor , an exciting new addition has been added to the music canon: composer Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up, Succession), whose soundtrack is bringing some unique sounds to the franchise.

John Williams’s soundtrack in the episodic Star Wars movies contains some of the greatest film music of all time.

And now Lucasfilm has released the first soundtrack for Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, on digital platforms including Spotify, Amazon and Apple.

The soundtrack features tracks from the first four episodes.

The composer took to social media earlier this week to reveal the exciting news, tweeting in response to a fan praising a musical sequence that plays during Cassian and Luthen's escape from Ferrix in episode 3.

When asked whether Andor will release its remaining soundtracks in two additional volumes, Brittel responded: "Yes indeed!"

Andor occurs five years before the events of Rogue One, introducing viewers to Diego Luna's Cassian Andor before he became the Rebel we know and love from Rogue One.

A whole cast of new and returning characters has been recruited to help portray Cassian's backstory, with familiar faces such as Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma returning to our screens alongside new actors such as Fiona Shaw as Maarva and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen.

Andor season 1 episode 6 aired on Wednesday 12th October and was arguably one of the most action-packed instalments yet, as the rebel and his new gang attempted their dangerous heist on the planet Aldhani.

Andor episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 21st September 2022. New episodes weekly.

