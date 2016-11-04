If you’re a Class fan all excited for this week’s new episode to drop on BBC3 online tomorrow morning, then we have some good news for you – because a brand-new trailer for the Doctor Who spin-off has arrived revealing all sorts of juicy details about the remaining episodes of the series.

Explosions! Swords! Shadow Kin! Romance! Weird meteors that seem to make people angry like the Horcrux necklace in Harry Potter! This trailer has it all – as well as a hint that Katherine Kelly’s tamed alien warrior Quill might be losing her implant to become a free agent once again. Uh-oh…