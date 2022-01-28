Netflix’s latest mega-budget South Korean thriller, titled All of Us Are Dead, has dropped on Netflix (on Friday 28th January 2022).

Based on the webtoon (i.e. South Korean digital comic) Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead revolves around a bunch of high school students thrown into a zombie apocalypse when a science experiment goes disastrously wrong. The series is set against a backdrop of violent high school social dynamics.

The main cast of All of Us Are Dead consists of young South Korean actors, who play the unfortunate pupils at a zombie-infested school.

Talking about casting the characters, director Lee Jae-kyoo recently told Tatler: "I thought it was very important that the actors should be very close to the characters that we wanted to portray. In the end, I really picked the cast who are similar to their characters in real life, especially if they were particularly emotional in their own ways which I thought was also a plus point."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of All of Us Are Dead on Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead cast: Full list of characters in Netflix thriller

Lee Yoo-mi plays Na Yeon

Lee Yoo-mi in All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Instagram: @leeyoum262.

Who is Na Yeon? Na Yeon is a wealthy, stuck-up student who enjoys spreading rumours and making judgements about her fellow students. Viewers will see her as a villain, according to Lee Yoo-mi.

"I really can’t wait to show you my character Na Yeon, and I know that a lot of you might hate the character and hate me for the character, but going forward, and because of that, I wish I could present you maybe a lovely character that’s endearing," she said in a virtual press conference ahead of All of Us Are Dead's release date.

What else has she been in? Lee Yoo-mi due will probably be best known to Western audiences for her role in Squid Game, where she played Ji-yeong (player 240), the young woman who made a huge sacrifice for North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok in the marble game.

She has also appeared in other South Korean hits including The Yellow Sea (2010), Young Adult Matters (2020) and My Holo Love (2020).

Yoon Chan-young plays Lee Cheong-san

Yoon Chan-young in All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Instagram: @yooncy1.

Who is Lee Cheong-San? Cheong-san is a student at Hyosan High School who is secretly in love with Nam On-jo.

What else has Yoon Chan-young been in? Yoon Chan-young is a South Korean actor with a wealth of experience, having previously appeared in TV series such as Nobody Knows, Uisa Yohan and Still 17. Most recently, the actor appeared in TV series Do You Like Brahms.

Park Ji-Hoo plays Nam On-jo

Park Ji-hoon in All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Instagram: @03_hu.

Who is Nam On-jo? Nam On-jo is Cheong-san’s neighbour and childhood friend, but she doesn't reciprocate his romantic feelings. Her father is a firefighter and she puts the skills he has taught her to use during the zombie outbreak.

"I think I’m actually very similar to my character because we’re both kind of clumsy, very upbeat and I like hanging out with my friends. In a lot of moments, I thought to myself if I were On-ju, I would have done the same," Park Ji-hoo said of her character to Tatler.

What else has Park Ji-hoo been in? Park Ji-hoo is an 18-year-old South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2016’s Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. She is perhaps best known for her part in House of Hummingbird back in 2018. She is the youngest cast member in All of Us Are Dead.

Cho Yi-hyun plays Choi Nam-Ra

Cho Yi-hyun in All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Instagram: @yihyun_1208.

Who is Choi Nam-ra? Choi Nam-ra is one of the students trapped in the zombie virus outbreak at Hyosan High School. She is the class president and a top student and, while she avoids interaction with her peers initially, when disaster strikes, she joins On-jo's crew and eventually lets down her walls.

"I think Nam-ra is very charming because she stays poised during all the crises while everyone else is in panic. She’s very discerning which is what really drew me to her. And because my character becomes different later in the series, I went to action school and took a lot of action lessons to show my expressions and how I would use my fingers and the rest of my body," actress Yi-hyun explained to Tatler.

What else has Cho Yi-hyun been in? Yi-hyun made her debut in 2017's web series Sweet Revenge. Since then, the 22-year-old South Korean star has appeared in some of the biggest K-dramas in the world, from 2019’s My Country: The New age back and 2020’s Hospital Playlist to Inspector Koo in 2021. Her role in 2021’s School earned her the Best Couple Award at the KBS Drama Awards.

Park Solomon plays Lee Soo-hyeok

Park Jihoo (left) and Park Solomon (right) in All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Who is Lee Soo-hyeok? Lee Soo-hyeok is an athletic and fearless student who attempts to fend off the wave of zombies when they come swarming into his suburban Hyosan High School.

What else has Park Solomon been in? Solomon rose to fame in 2014’s Bride of the Century series. He has since gone on to appear in a handful of popular South Korean dramas, such as 2016’s Doctors, and Lookout and Sweet Revenge in 2017.

Yoo In-Soo plays Yoon Gwi-Nam

Instagram @k.a_insoo

Who is Yoon Gwi-Nam? Gwi-nam is the notorious school bully, who doesn’t think twice about inflicting pain on his fellow classmates.

What else has Yoo In-Soo been in? The South Korean actor has featured in a number of hit TV series in South Korea. These range from 2020’s Stranger 2 and At a Distance, to 2019’s Love Alarm and 2021’s Spring is Green.

Advertisement

Supporting cast members in All of Us Are Dead

The cast of All of Us Are Dead is rounded out by Lee Eun-Saem (Park Mi-Jin), Ha Seung-Ri (Jang Ha-Ri), Kim Bo-Yoon (Seo Hyo-Ryung), Ahn Seung-Kyoon (Oh Joon-Young), Jin Ho-Eun (Jang Min-Jae), Ahn Ji-Ho (Kim Cheol-Soo), Shin Jae-Hwi (Chang-Hoon) and Kim Jin-Young (Kim Ji-Min).