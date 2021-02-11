Alex Kingston pens new Doctor Who novel

Good news if you’re a Doctor Who fan in need of a screen break.

Alex Kingston is releasing a brand new River Song novel, taking the popular companion on a brand new adventure.

The book, entitled The Ruby’s Curse, promises to tell a thrilling story set in New York in 1939, featuring both River Song and her alter-ego Melody Malone. It is Alex Kingston’s first foray into writing Doctor Who fiction, following in the footsteps of Tom Baker, whose story Scratchman follows the escapades of the Fourth Doctor.

Billed as a “stylish, sci-fi noir adventure” The Ruby’s Curse tells two interweaving stories: “1939, New York. Private Eye, Melody Malone, is hired to find a stolen ruby, the Eye of Horus. The ruby might hold the secret to the location of Cleopatra’s tomb – but everyone who comes into contact with it dies. Can Melody escape the ruby’s curse? 1939, New York. River Song, author of the Melody Malone Mysteries, is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, the Eye of Horus. River doesn’t believe in curses – but is she wrong?”

Only Connect fans will obviously squeal at the mention of the Eye of Horus, but we’ll gloss over that for now.

Alex Kingston, who already stars in audio series The Diary of River Song was initially only invited onto Doctor Who for one episode, but has become a popular recurring companion. She says she’s delighted to spend more time in River’s world.

“Having absolutely no idea of the journey I would be taking with River Song when I first uttered those words, “Hello Sweetie,” I cannot begin to express how excited I am to be able to continue not only River, but Melody’s adventures on the written page,” she says. “A sassy private detective and a time-travelling archaeologist joining forces to solve a mystery? What’s not to love!?”

The Ruby’s Curse will be available to purchase on 20th May, or you can pre-order it here.

