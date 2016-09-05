A Doctor Who fan thinks there’s a secret connection between River Song and Clara Oswald
Could we be hearing Tardis wedding bells?
By this point, it’d be fair to assume that we know everything there is to know about Doctor Who characters River Song (Alex Kingston) and Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman), with the mysteries surrounding both characters gradually revealed over the course of the sci-fi series before the pair bid farewell to Peter Capaldi in successive episodes last year.
However, one Doctor Who fan now believes that there could be one last secret the pair are hiding from us – and that we might have seen a clue for it already.
Writing on reddit, MonkeyMan504 says:
Now, obviously there are a few holes in this theory – Clara and River have actually met before in 2013’s The Name of the Doctor, albeit when River was already a data ghost, so there probably would have been more recognition – but despite the relatively circumstantial evidence, we kind of like the idea of two Doctor Who companions finding companionship together after the end of their run on the series. It worked for Mickey and Martha, right?
Plus, if there’s any way of getting these characters back on screen, we want to see it. The Wedding of River Song 2, anyone?
More like this
Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas before a full series in 2017