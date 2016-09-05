Writing on reddit, MonkeyMan504 says:

Now, obviously there are a few holes in this theory – Clara and River have actually met before in 2013’s The Name of the Doctor, albeit when River was already a data ghost, so there probably would have been more recognition – but despite the relatively circumstantial evidence, we kind of like the idea of two Doctor Who companions finding companionship together after the end of their run on the series. It worked for Mickey and Martha, right?

Plus, if there’s any way of getting these characters back on screen, we want to see it. The Wedding of River Song 2, anyone?

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas before a full series in 2017