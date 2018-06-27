It's hard to say goodbye. For some diehard fans facing the cancellation of their favourite shows, it's downright impossible.

It seems like every other day there is a new hashtag trending on Twitter begging network executives not to cancel a programme, such as the recent #SaveLucifer.

Though this seems like a new phenomenon for the social media age, fans have been attempting to save their favourite shows for decades - they just had to be a little more creative with their efforts.

We've compiled a list of second-chance shows throughout television history, from Star Trek to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

They're from different genres and tell very different stories, but they all have one thing in common: the fans are the real heroes.

