Arthur 'Rory Pond' Darvill definitely isn’t the Doctor in this time travel series about a Time Master (not a Time Lord) who travels in a time machine (not a Tardis) to recruit a band of DC superheroes (Arrow, The Flash and The Atom, among others) to save the human world from a particularly nasty future.

Nothing like Doctor Who at all...

Yup. That's actually the name of a real TV series, ordered by Comedy Central.

More like this

Entertainment Weekly reports that it “centres on two cousins, played by Ilana Glazer and Paul Downs, who discover a time-travelling bong and ride high as they blaze through time. Their buzz is killed when the bong breaks and the cousins are forced to bounce around the space time continuum, learning to appreciate there’s no time like the present.”

Whatever you say guys. Whatever you say.

Deadline reports that NBC has just picked up a pilot that's literally called Time from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and The Shield creator Shawn Ryan.

It's described as “Back To The Future meets Mission: Impossible,” which sounds like the best thing ever.

Written by Julius "Goldie Sharpe (Family Guy) and executed produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the minds behind The Lego Movie, a new untitled series has been given a pilot by US network Fox.

This latest effort will chart the adventures of three friends who “find a way to travel through time for truth, justice, and riches, which complicates their lives in 2016. They visit some of the greatest moments of the past as they try to resolve their personal problems, while history and pop culture comically collide,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

The first series of this clever Channel 4 drama about robotic synths who were eerily human was a big hit on both sides of the Atlantic last year so we’re sure fans will be only too eager to catch up with Anita (Gemma Chan) and co as their adventures continue.

The makers of Misfits are back with a brand new E4 drama that's bound to be literally out of the world.

"All aliens are forced to live behind a huge wall in a in a segregated community called Troy; a ramshackle and hedonistic ghetto where a criminal sub-culture thrives. It’s a world of mystery, danger and forbidden pleasures", the official blurb for the show, due to hit TV screens in the coming months, reads.

"But when mild-mannered human Lewis, a border control guard at the wall’s check-point, discovers that he is half-alien, his secret threatens to turn his world upside down as he is drawn into the dark underbelly of Troy."

Michael Socha (of Being Human and This is England) and Michael Coel (Chewing Gum) co-star.

And last but by no means least, Class.

Advertisement

Patrick Ness is penning this Doctor Who spin-off set in the legendary Coal Hill School. It’s expected to land on BBC3 this autumn.