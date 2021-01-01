Doctor Who: Will there be a new companion in the next series?

Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks sees the departure of longtime companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, with their characters Graham and Ryan waving goodbye to the TARDIS forever.

But will they be replaced? Usually, when a Doctor Who companion usually exits the BBC sci-fi drama there’s an immediate clamour over who could fill their shoes, with the production team whipping up the excitement as an opportunity for a soft “relaunch” of the show. It’s something new to gets fans excited, and keep things feeling fresh.

And now, it’s been revealed that this is exactly what the production team have planned, with new companion Dan set to join the fun.

Will there be a new Doctor Who companion?

Yes! It’s been revealed that John Bishop is set to join the team as new companion Dan, who will join the TARDIS gang in the upcoming series 13.

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” Bishop said in a release.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

While not many details have been released about his character as of yet, the BBC did drop a few hints about Bishop’s general storyline when he joins the cast of the sci-fi drama.

“As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe,” the BBC said.

“Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.”

Sounds like the classic companion experience.

Who is replacing Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole?

It appears that both departing actors won’t be replaced when the series returns, with only one new character – Bishop’s Dan – joining the “fam.”

Still, who knows? If Bishop fills the slot Graham left behind, there may still be scope for another young companion to replace Ryan, if not in this series than whatever comes next.

Will Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole come back to Doctor Who?

It’s certainly possible that we won’t have seen the last of Graham and Ryan following Revolution of the Daleks. Previously, some rumours had suggested they could pop back in for a story or two and Doctor Who has form for bringing back ex-companions after their emotional exits.

For example, Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones came back for five out of thirteen episodes the year after she left the TARDIS, while the likes of Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Jenna Coleman and Karen Gillan have all stepped back in for visits of varying length despite departing Doctor Who officially.

Just look at John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, who returned this year after a 10-year absence from the show. If he can do it, and those other companions could do it, we’d say there’s a definite chance that Graham and Ryan will return. Assuming Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are up for it, of course.

Doctor Who returns in late 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.