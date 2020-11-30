But Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has reassured fans that despite the shorter series there is an awful lot to look forward to in the next run.

"We will be back with some very, very exciting, fun, thrilling, mad episodes after this special has aired," he recently told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Chibnall, who has now been at the helm for two series, went on to discuss some of the changes that have been made to the way the upcoming run has been planned amid the backdrop of the pandemic.

“We are working very hard. We have spent basically the past six months re-examining and re-interrogating how we make the show, and whether we could make the show," he explained.

"We’ve reimagined it from the ground up so that people can work safely. The team at BBC Wales have been extraordinary in getting the show back on its feet again."

And he reiterated that the future holds some exciting new developments for the characters, claiming that there are "some really exciting things coming in the long-term."

"I think there’s a lot of mileage left in these characters," he continued. "We know where they’re going, and what they’re heading for, and who they’re going to meet. But that’s probably not for today…”

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One over the festive period. Want something to watch now? Check out our TV Guide.