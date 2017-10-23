15 tweets that perfectly sum up the excitement for Doctor Who's THREE new cast members
Whovians can't wait to see Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill joining Jodie Whittaker aboard the Tardis
After weeks of speculation, RadioTimes.com has exclusively revealed news about Jodie Whittaker's THREE new Doctor Who co-stars. The incoming Time Lord will be joined on her adventures by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.
And fans are VERY happy with the idea of an expanded Tardis team…
In particular, Whovians are excited at the prospect of The Chase host Bradley Walsh joining the sci-fi franchise…
Although many couldn’t resist a cheeky joke about Walsh’s game show…
The diversity of the new time-travelling team has also been applauded throughout Whoniverse…
Basically, everyone is VERY excited to see them in action. Although we’ll have to wait until Autumn next year to see them on our screens. Still, if there's one fandom accustomed to a long wait, it's the Whovians.