Frankly, no claims of spatial genetic multiplicity are going to explain away some of these repeated actors…

1. Peter Capaldi

Yes, this is the one we all know – Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi famously played government official John Frobisher in Torchwood before he got the keys to the TARDIS, which happened after he’d already appeared once in Doctor Who as a Roman called Caecilius.

Yep, he gets around – though last year this repeated face was finally explained by showrunner Steven Moffat...

2. Colin McFarlane



Together with Capaldi's appearance, this one completes a rather pleasing double whammy... You’ll probably recognise McFarlane for his Doctor Who role in last series’ Under the Lake/Before the Flood, where he played the ghostly Moran. But he also starred alongside Capaldi in Torchwood: Children of Earth, playing General Pierce to Capaldi's John Frobisher.