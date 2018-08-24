What time is The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on TV?

The Royal Military Tattoo airs on BBC1 on Bank Holiday Monday 27th August 2018 at 7.30pm.

What is The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and what's going to happen this year?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual showcase of 'military tattoos' (musical performances and displays by military members) from around the world, including, of course, a wee bit o' tartan and bagpiping, yeh ken.

This year marks the RAF's centenary, so the performance – set in the shadow of the picturesque Edinburgh Castle – will feature 24 showcases by the world's best military performers, all narrated for you by Bill Paterson.

Asides from the pipes and drums, there's a hugely diverse range of music – you might recall 2017's Bollywood-style performance.