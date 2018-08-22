Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?

Find out who’s been CONFIRMED as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant this autumn on BBC1

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been confirmed, with plenty of actors, presenters and TV stars revealed for 2018.

The full list of Strictly 2018 stars is below…

STRICTLY 2018: CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

🚨🚑 We have a Casualty… star joining #Strictly! From Holby to Elstree, say hello to Charles Venn aka @ChuckyVenn ✨ https://t.co/0juvDosun6 pic.twitter.com/jymKMVYKSo — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2018

We hope her dance moves are as strong as her wardrobe 💃🏼 Ready to strut her stuff in *a lot* of sequins, it's Susannah Constantine! #Strictly https://t.co/rApMy6Hrrd pic.twitter.com/QqmBOtDvPR — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2018

Beijing 2008 ✅

London 2012 ✅

Rio 2016 ✅#Strictly 2018 ✅

Paralympic pro Lauren Steadman is the next celeb to join our line-up 🎉 @laurensteadman https://t.co/0IWsKsVzSH pic.twitter.com/075O9UQRw6 — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 20, 2018

Former Blue singer and EastEnders actor Lee Ryan has been confirmed for this year’s Strictly.

The 35-year-old was revealed as being a contestant on Loose Women, and said: “I’m so excited to be joining this year’s Strictly line-up. It is a real honour for me and I can’t wait to get out on the dance floor.”

The comedian and actor, whose upcoming Strictly appearance was announced on The One Show on Friday, is best-known for his role in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move, and for numerous TV appearances on shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

“Having seen videos of me dancing on friends’ phones from the night before, it’s safe to say I’m petrified but also so excited,” Walsh said following the announcement.

“I’m really looking forward to the lifts, the Lycra and the laughs, although as Craig would probably say ‘dancing is no laughing matter dahhhhling…’”

The 48-year-old presenter – who has fronted several news shows since joining the BBC in 2005, including Breakfast and News at Ten – will be swapping news reports for rhinestones.

🎵 When I grow up I wanna be famous, I wanna be a star, I wanna be on #Strictly 🎵 – what Ashley Roberts was (probably) singing before joining our 2018 line-up, right @ImAshleyRoberts? 😉https://t.co/wWTO1H0ytY pic.twitter.com/ZHvS5TVWB7 — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 17, 2018

Roberts first found fame in The Pussycat Dolls alongside Nicole Scherzinger, before leaving in 2010 to pursue her own solo career in music. In 2012, she competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and came in second place behind Charlie Brooks (who has also appeared on both Strictly and I’m A Celeb).

She then took up a position on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2014, replacing the departing Kirsty Gallacher, handing over to Scarlett Moffatt for the 2017 series.

🕵🏼‍♀️ Stacey Dooley's next investigation: who will be her #Strictly dance partner? All we know is that @StaceyDooley's joining our glittering 2018 line-up! https://t.co/h01xuApH44 pic.twitter.com/jDJVacuhna — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 16, 2018

“It’s happening! I’m taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode,” said Stacey Dooley after she was announced as the eighth Strictly celeb of 2018.

The investigative journalist and TV presenter – best-known for hard-hitting BBC documentaries including Stacey Dooley Investigates and Stacey Dooley on The Frontline: Gun Girls and ISIS – added: “Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dance floor!”

Did someone call for a doctor? Oh wait… we did! 😄 Next to slip into some #Strictly dancing shoes is Dr Ranj Singh ✨ @DrRanj https://t.co/luYrC3T3qb pic.twitter.com/D4jpVYDTkT — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 16, 2018

This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh said he was “absolutely shaking” as Eamonn and Ruth revealed him as the seventh celebrity to take part on Strictly Come Dancing.

“It’s been so hard because you’re sworn to secrecy,” he said, before apologising to his friends and family for lying about taking part!

Dr Ranj also confirmed that his cheesy codename had been Goat, and that his agent had been calling him “old goat” for the past few weeks.

England cricketer Graeme Swann is the latest celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing.

As he was announced, he said his biggest worry was: “Basically just getting it wrong. I’ve never been taught how to dance. I don’t know anything!”

He also hinted that he was already worried about criticism of his dancing. “If you work for two weeks and your feet go here and your hands go there – if I get that wrong, that would be the end of the world for me,” he said.

Another thing he said was “horrific” was the thought of having his chest waxed as he has “the lowest pain threshold”.

Our next #Strictly Hope-ful knows her way around the decks, but how about the dancefloor? 🎧 Not long until we find out, Vick Hope! @VickNHope https://t.co/uXa8WiFMg1 pic.twitter.com/n1cbWmM4Et — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 15, 2018

The Radio DJ, who currently hosts Capital FM’s breakfast show with Roman Kemp, was the fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Hope, 28, revealed the news on Capital herself, saying she was “honoured” to be going on the show and admitting she doesn’t have a huge amount of dancing experience: “I used to do contemporary dance, I’d pretend to be a tree or a rock. I don’t know how helpful that’s going to be…”

He's swapping the Sugg life for the #Strictly life, and YouTube for dancing shoes… Welcome Joe Sugg to our 2018 line-up! 🕺 @Joe_Sugg https://t.co/7bXboRbkVZ pic.twitter.com/iBrtOXSeeS — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 14, 2018

The fourth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is YouTube star and vlogger Joe Sugg.

Joe, who is the brother of fellow YouTuber Zoella, was previously rumoured to be taking part. But now, he has been confirmed. Joe said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be involved in the show this year!

“Not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about I guess. Funnily enough I’m writing this statement whilst on the way to surprise my grandparents with the news. They are going to be so happy which will definitely make up for any embarrassment or cringe caused by my questionable rhythm.”

The Cat's out of the bag 🙀Danny John-Jules is going to be having fun, fun, fun on #Strictly this year! https://t.co/4k1rKuZzjb pic.twitter.com/d2zqSgTiom — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2018

John-Jules, best known as Cat from Red Dwarf or policeman Dwayne Myers from Death in Paradise, was the third celebrity to be revealed for this year’s show.

As well as dancing with the cast of Red Dwarf for Comic Relief, John-Jules also performed alongside George Michael in the music video for Wham! single The Edge of Heaven.

“A friend of mine worked in their offices and they were looking for a couple of dancers,”John-Jules explained on The One Show. “So I ended up actually choreographing a bit of stuff for him. It was all based on his dancing more than ours. I just put a few little steps together.”

5, 6, 7, 8… which celeb on #Strictly would be great? Everybody clap your hands, get on up and dance for Faye Tozer! 👏 @Faye_Tozer https://t.co/cnGzlyVtRC pic.twitter.com/ikYkjCwHTJ — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2018

The Steps singer was the second celebrity revealed for this year’s competition, with the 42-year-old unveiled on The One Show.

“Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It’s everything my 9-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!” she said.

Of course, Tozer isn’t a dancing newbie, with the pop star having to pull off routines in front of live audiences before. “I think you’ll find a few of us have [experience],” she said when questioned by One Show host Alex Jones.

“It’s what makes it an interesting competition. Even though I have got some experience, I don’t have any ballroom experience, so I’m really excited to get my teeth into that.”

The 34-year-old television presenter is the first celebrity confirmed for this year’s competition, with the news unveiled on BBC’s Breakfast.

Although she says she’s fiercely competitive, the former model admits she struggles to clap in time. “Any fear or reservations I have is that I don’t have the natural rhythm,” she said.

Who is Katie Piper? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant

She added: “I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can’t wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I’m nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can’t wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!”

