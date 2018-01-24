While other channels compete over Marvel and DC's television output, 5Star may have just nabbed the biggest of them all. Riverdale, a modern update of the venerable Archie and Veronica comics that has become hugely popular in the states, is coming to the channel in the UK.

Riverdale is currently shown on Netflix over here, but the whole series will be shown on the free-to-air channel later this year. The show follows the ultra-dramatic high-school adventures of Archie 'Bottle Red' Andrews (K.J. Apa) and his friends in the small town of Riverdale. It's a smart update to the classic Americana of the original comic series, which was itself rebooted in 2015.