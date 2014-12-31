Review of 2014: the resurrection of Sherlock, a new Doctor and Bake Off's "bin-gate"
We take a look back at 2014, from the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games to Jeremy Paxman's retirement and the return of a certain Baker Street detective
Perhaps you're feeling a little sluggish post the festivities, your memory clogged up by all those mince pies and steaming mugs of mulled wine? Never fear, from the summer of sport and the return of Sherlock, to a brand new Doctor, here's an exhaustive, highly entertaining reminder of all the news from the world of telly and film we've enjoyed during 2014...
The month where we mainly talked about Sherlock's long-awaited return to our telly screens – and whether we'd EVER find out how Benedict Cumberbatch’s detective survived that plunge from the roof of St Bart’s Hospital...
It was short but, boy, was it busy: we had the Baftas, plenty of Oscars buzz and that week everyone binged on the second series of House of Cards.
The one with the Oscars selfie, news of BBC3's axing, news of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's return to The X Factor and a first peek at Martin Freeman in Fargo.
King Joffrey croaked, Good Morning Britain launched and Sir Bruce Forsyth decided to step down from Strictly Come Dancing.
Jeremy Paxman quit Newsnight, Jeremy Clarkson offended people, Benedict Cumberbatch attended the Chelsea Flower Show and a cat played Jenga. A good month, we're sure you'll agree.
Along with World Cup mania and THAT Thierry Henry cardigan came details about the Game of Thrones finale and Star Wars casting. Oh, and the Wimbledon roof got ready to do its thing.
Summer holiday? No chance. Doctor Who fans got an early glimpse of Peter Capaldi thanks to a leak, while the World Cup inspired 15,000 memes and the Scottish Commonwealth team wore some natty kilts.
Silly season brought us the ice bucket challenge, "bin-gate" on The Great British Bake Off, and a hotly contested battle between David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch for the title of RadioTimes.com's TV Champion.
Doctor Who was flying high while Downton and Strictly made a comeback. Perhaps the biggest news of the month was the Scottish referendum, swiftly followed by the announcement of a new royal baby.
Nancy won Bake Off, Top Gear fled Argentina, Tinchy Stryder teamed up with The Chuckle Brothers and The Missing had us hooked.
This was the month when Missy's identity was unveiled on Doctor Who, Nigel Farage was unmasked as a future Gogglebox guest – and Benedict Cumberbatch announced his engagement to the dismay of millions of his fans.
Last but not least, cast your mind back to life before all that turkey: Caroline Flack won Strictly, Ben Haenow was crowned Simon Cowell's winner, Foggy became King of the Jungle and Mark Wright charmed his way into being Alan Sugar's newest business partner.