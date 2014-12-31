The month where we mainly talked about Sherlock's long-awaited return to our telly screens – and whether we'd EVER find out how Benedict Cumberbatch’s detective survived that plunge from the roof of St Bart’s Hospital...

February

It was short but, boy, was it busy: we had the Baftas, plenty of Oscars buzz and that week everyone binged on the second series of House of Cards.

More like this

March

The one with the Oscars selfie, news of BBC3's axing, news of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's return to The X Factor and a first peek at Martin Freeman in Fargo.

April

King Joffrey croaked, Good Morning Britain launched and Sir Bruce Forsyth decided to step down from Strictly Come Dancing.

May

Jeremy Paxman quit Newsnight, Jeremy Clarkson offended people, Benedict Cumberbatch attended the Chelsea Flower Show and a cat played Jenga. A good month, we're sure you'll agree.

June

Along with World Cup mania and THAT Thierry Henry cardigan came details about the Game of Thrones finale and Star Wars casting. Oh, and the Wimbledon roof got ready to do its thing.

July

Summer holiday? No chance. Doctor Who fans got an early glimpse of Peter Capaldi thanks to a leak, while the World Cup inspired 15,000 memes and the Scottish Commonwealth team wore some natty kilts.

August

Silly season brought us the ice bucket challenge, "bin-gate" on The Great British Bake Off, and a hotly contested battle between David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch for the title of RadioTimes.com's TV Champion.

September

Doctor Who was flying high while Downton and Strictly made a comeback. Perhaps the biggest news of the month was the Scottish referendum, swiftly followed by the announcement of a new royal baby.

October

Nancy won Bake Off, Top Gear fled Argentina, Tinchy Stryder teamed up with The Chuckle Brothers and The Missing had us hooked.

November

This was the month when Missy's identity was unveiled on Doctor Who, Nigel Farage was unmasked as a future Gogglebox guest – and Benedict Cumberbatch announced his engagement to the dismay of millions of his fans.

December

Advertisement

Last but not least, cast your mind back to life before all that turkey: Caroline Flack won Strictly, Ben Haenow was crowned Simon Cowell's winner, Foggy became King of the Jungle and Mark Wright charmed his way into being Alan Sugar's newest business partner.