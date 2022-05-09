Joe Wicks is the cover star of this week's Radio Times

Ahead of the release of Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood, which is produced by Louis Theroux, ‘the nation’s PE teacher’ discusses his troubled upbringing and how exercise has helped him to heal.

The cover of this week’s Radio Times features the master of the lockdown workout, and now the subject of a highly personal documentary, Joe Wicks.

Wicks shares emotional details of his parent’s mental health issues, alongside how messages from fans opened his eyes to the nation’s mental health crisis.

He says: “People think I’m Mr Happy and I am always positive and upbeat but there are also days where I feel flat. I try to be truthful and honest, and show vulnerability, because that’s my superpower.

"What I’ve realised about childhood trauma is that it can completely paralyse you and destroy your life, or it can give you energy and direction. I don’t look back and feel sorry for myself.”

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

The BBC’s Nick Robinson tells us why he thinks it’s becoming harder to defend our political class

Conversations with Friends stars Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn discuss the realities of filming their characters’ sex scenes

Ex-Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat reveals his parting advice to the BBC on leaving the show

