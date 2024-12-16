- That should they win the promotion, their name and likeness and the content they submit may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by:

- Following @radiotimes on Instagram, Threads, Facebook or X, depending on where they choose to enter.

- Taking a photo of the Radio Times 2024 Christmas Issue in their festive setup.

- Sharing with Radio Times by tagging @RadioTimes, sending a DM, or posting the photo in post comments on their chosen platform.

Please ensure you have the permission of the photographer to submit the image as your entry, and the consent of any individuals who are featured in the photo. Entries received between 12:00 Monday 16th December and 23:59 Sunday 22nd December will be judged on Monday 23rd December by a panel made up of the Radio Times team. The winner will be announced on Monday 23rd December with a post on @radiotimes Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X accounts. Entrants must supply to Immediate their Instagram, Threads, Facebook or X handle, relevant to their entry mechanism. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy) Entrants may submit as many entries as they like. The winning entrants will be the images or videos judged best by the expert panel. The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The winners will be chosen based on the following criteria:

-It features the Radio Times 2024 Christmas issue;

-It showcases a fun and festive backdrop;

-It has been shot well (lighting, editing).

