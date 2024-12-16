Radio Times Christmas photos competition: Terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on Sunday 22nd December 2024.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
- To be bound by these terms and conditions; and
- That should they win the promotion, their name and likeness and the content they submit may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by:
- Following @radiotimes on Instagram, Threads, Facebook or X, depending on where they choose to enter.
- Taking a photo of the Radio Times 2024 Christmas Issue in their festive setup.
- Sharing with Radio Times by tagging @RadioTimes, sending a DM, or posting the photo in post comments on their chosen platform.
- Please ensure you have the permission of the photographer to submit the image as your entry, and the consent of any individuals who are featured in the photo.
- Entries received between 12:00 Monday 16th December and 23:59 Sunday 22nd December will be judged on Monday 23rd December by a panel made up of the Radio Times team.
- The winner will be announced on Monday 23rd December with a post on @radiotimes Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X accounts.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate their Instagram, Threads, Facebook or X handle, relevant to their entry mechanism. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy)
- Entrants may submit as many entries as they like.
- The winning entrants will be the images or videos judged best by the expert panel. The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The winners will be chosen based on the following criteria:
-It features the Radio Times 2024 Christmas issue;
-It showcases a fun and festive backdrop;
-It has been shot well (lighting, editing).
- Three winners will each receive a prize of a 6-month Radio Times print subscription. If the winner is a current subscriber, Immediate will arrange an alternative prize of a 6-month gift subscription for a family member or friend.
- The Promoter does not claim any rights of ownership in your competition entry. By submitting your photo, you:
- agree that the Promoter may make your photo available to view on the Radio Times Instagram account, Threads account, Facebook account and X account at any time; and
- hereby grant the Promoter, its agents and partners a non-exclusive, worldwide, irrevocable licence, for the full period of any intellectual property rights in your photo, to use, display, publish, transmit, copy, edit, alter, store, re-format and sub-licence your photo (alongside your first name) on any channels (including their websites and social media channels) in connection with the ‘Radio Times Christmas Set-up’ competition.
- The Promoter is under no obligation to feature your entry on the Website, or its social media channels, or in any other format.
- The winners will be notified within 1 day of the close of the promotion by DM and/or response to their comment where applicable. If the winners cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 14 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Christmas competition, Vineyard House 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by the social media platform. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform. By entering this promotion you agree to release the host social media platform of any liability.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
